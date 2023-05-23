Ver 3.0.500 Ally Encounter Shrouded Wisdom Series

Encounters

・Ally Encounter Shrouded Wisdom Series is available.

*5★ classes for other characters are not available

[table][tr][th]The 5★ characters below are available.[/th][/tr]

[tr][td]Iphi[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Flammelapis Another Style (Völva)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Jet Tactician Shion[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Milsha Another Style (Harmonia)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Eva[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Black Clad Swordsman[/td][/tr][/table]

・Fateful Encounter Shrouded Wisdom Series (Paid, 3 Times Max) is available.

*In the 10th Encounter, you will receive a 5★ character. Each of the 6 featured 5★ characters from the Ally Encounter "Shrouded Wisdom Series" has an appearance rate of 10% (60% total).

・The encounter "Wanderer's Diary: Chapter 1" is available (Until May 28, 2023 14:59 (UTC))

・You can encounter the following two characters (5★ classes) at a 1% encounter rate each.

[table][tr][th]The following 5★ characters are available at a rate of 1%.[/th][/tr]

[tr][td]Orleya[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Miyu Extra Style (Athena)[/td][/tr][/table]

・The encounter "Wanderer's Diary: Chapter 2" is available

(May 28, 2023 15:00 (UTC) to June 3, 2023 14:59 (UTC))

・You can encounter the following two characters (5★ classes) at a 1% encounter rate each.

[table][tr][th]The following 5★ characters are available at a rate of 1%.[/th][/tr]

[tr][td]Alma[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Lele Another Style (Miracle Worker)[/td][/tr][/table]

・The encounter "Wanderer's Diary: Chapter 3" is available

(June 3, 2023 15:00 (UTC) – June 9, 2023 14:59 (UTC))

・You can encounter the following two characters (5★ classes) at a 1% encounter rate each.

[table][tr][th]The following 5★ characters are available at a rate of 1%.[/th][/tr]

[tr][td]Claude Extra Style (Kelkale)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Cynthia Another Style (Avesta)[/td][/tr][/table]

Campaign Information

・A campaign where you can encounter a 5★ Light character is now available.

・After updating to version 3.0.500, if you clear Apocrypha: Wanderer in the Vortex Chapters 1 through 3 and collect 3 Guiding Light Fragments, you can encounter with a Guiding Light Drop.

・Using the Guiding Light Drop, you will encounter a 5★ Light character (1 from among 85 total) that was available up to version 3.0.110.

▼Duration

May 23, 2023 3:00 (UTC) – August 31, 2023 14:59 (UTC)

You cannot select the character you want to encounter using the Guiding Light Drop.

If you have achieved the above conditions before the beginning of the campaign period, you can still receive the rewards for this campaign by updating to version 3.0.500 and logging in during the campaign period.

*Guiding Light Fragments expire on September 30, 2023 14:59 (UTC).

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2,200 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4,500 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

May 23, 2023 3:00 (UTC) – June 8, 2023 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased only once

New Event Added

・Starting Location: Lashval Tavern

・Chapter 89 of the Main Story must be cleared.

・The app must be updated to version 3.0.500.

・A new event has been added to the Main Story Part 3 area Lashval.

・You can receive badges and Grasta by clearing this event.

Identified Issues

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,200 and 4,500 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

・Correct: ~6/8(UTC) x1

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 3.0.500.

・Unintended behavior during the battle mechanics of certain boss battles in Symphony: Crown of the Pale Dawn and Symphony: Crown of the Pale Dawn's Another Dungeon.

・When under the Blood Contract effect gained from Iphi's skills or abilities, allies can improperly cover for all-ally attacks even when under the effect of certain enemy skills that should prevent it.

・When using certain skills with an additional effect while Lunatic is active, if Lunatic is dispelled during the turn, the additional effects may still activate.

・An issue was found from version 2.14.500 on, where every time a new destination is added to the Mysterious Vortex Another Dungeon, Nona's Shadow increase rate decreases.

We plan on issuing a fix for this issue, returning Nona's Shadow increase rate to the intended rate, at the beginning of June for Global players.

We will be issuing an emergency fix for the Japanese version of the game in the next version update, with a Global fix soon to follow in a future update.

*Information regarding compensation and how affected players will be handled will be released in a notice to be distributed after the issue is fixed. Nothing is decided at this point, but we can say both Japanese and Global players will receive equal treatment.

Fixed Issues

・Text and display issues.

・Other small issues.