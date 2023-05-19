- Art: Replaced licensed kobold art with original art from QwertTheWert (thank you!)
- Bugfix: Fixed that zombie shamblers didn't use their Grab ability.
Quest for the Golden Candelabra update for 19 May 2023
Version 1.19
