Quest for the Golden Candelabra update for 19 May 2023

Version 1.19

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Art: Replaced licensed kobold art with original art from QwertTheWert (thank you!)
  • Bugfix: Fixed that zombie shamblers didn't use their Grab ability.

