Share · View all patches · Build 11268713 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 09:09:17 UTC by Wendy

What's up Gangstars,

We've released an hotfix to the Open Alpha. Check out all the changes below:

Fixed a problem preventing access to store items in Gun Shops if items were on the ground nearby

Fixed a problem with time of day

Fixed a problem with some weapon animations being distorted after players were falling from heights

As always, if you have any feedback or issue to flag, you can refer to our Discord Server.

Enjoy!

The Gangstar New York team