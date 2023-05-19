-
The color of the shooter is now also reflected.
-
Fixed a problem in which the ranker icon was displayed even if the number of players in the Leaderboard was less than 10 and the rating value was 0.
-
Fixed a problem in which changing a player's name was not reflected in the ranking player name until the game was re-launched.
-
Fixed a problem where Shachihoko were sometimes caught in boxes.
Old Coin Pusher Friends 2 update for 19 May 2023
Changed and Fixed (Ver 1.0.1)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2281361 Depot 2281361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update