Warlordocracy update for 19 May 2023

Warlordocracy Early Access v5.3

19 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pathfinding is improved a bit more, the game now asks how many items you want to pick up, and a bunch of other little shit. The writers' strike is still going so nothing to watch, and I'm on summer break from the day job, so I'm crunching ass with Warlordocracy. Also, working on a Patreon DLC where you can choose 5 short challenge stories. The first two will be up on Patreon tomorrow.

Complete list of changes:

-Improved pathfinding a bit more.
-Added script for Pickpocket ability (not in Ch.1).
-Plates and vases can now be used to throw at targets like stones.
-Random map generator now prevents roads and rivers from overlapping.
-Red targeting visual highlights when using abilities, items, etc. now factors in line of sight.
-Player can now input amount when getting an item if there are multiple items of the same name in the tile.
-Changed "mapSand" script command to "mapSlow" to represent any tiles that slow movement (sand, swamp, snow).
-Improved "objMobAquatic" command: 1=water only, 2=amphibious, 3=slow tiles only, 4=unaffected by slow tiles.
-Added objects: wallClay, chair, urn, vase, gazebo, pool, tableGame objects (not in Ch.1).
-Added new map tiles to make bridges and sand look smoother.
-Added mobiles: prostitute, Hespu (not in Ch.1).

