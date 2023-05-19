The full version of "Graduated" is online!

Fortunately I haven't give up and finally I met you. Residents of Houhai Town! Let's cheer together! "Graduated" has finally ended the early access version and ushered in its full version!

In the past six months, many residents have experienced "Graduated" through the EA version. For this reason, we thank all the residents of Houhai Town for your participation and support!

In order to commemorate the release of the full version of "Graduated", we will conduct a 20% discount promotion, don't miss this opportunity!

Compared with the initial early access version, the full version has a lot more content, not only new plots, new maps, but also more content that will blow your mind and kill time; but this is not the end of the "Graduated"! We will continue to add content, fix bug, optimize experience, etc. in the coming days!

Finally, we would like to thank those who supported our crowdfunding and those who joined the Houhai Town family in the early access version! It is your support and your feedback that make us do better!

I hope you would like this full version!

New

Added henhouse and cowshed to enrich the farming gameplay.

Added common feed and compound feed to enrich the farming gameplay.

Added abandoned ships enabling players to collect materials to repair ships and obtain powerful vehicles.

Added more crops to enrich the planting gameplay.

Added more freshwater fish.

Added more new cooking recipes to explore.

Added stall function.

Added new ores, including Iron Ore/Sapphire Ore/Ruby Ore/Mechanical Waste Ore.

Added new tools such as badminton racket/bow and arrow/baseball bat and corresponding gameplay.

Added Houhai Development Fund for players to invest.

Added new hairstyles/shoes/clothes to enrich character profiling and clothing.

Added agricultural mixer/growth hormone/fertilizer to enrich the planting and farming gameplay.

Added missions posted by townsmen on bulletin board.

Added Houhai Service Coupon and Welfare Big Wheel.

Added musical instruments, guitar, and corresponding gameplay such as playing the guitar on the street to attract passers-by giving rewards.

Added a rare prop - Tiger Headgear.

Added a rare prop - Yixi's Hat

Added farming-related plots.

Added negotiation cards to enrich the negotiation gameplay.

Added a new festival - town meeting and making proposal gameplay.

Added a new festival - Spring Festival, and Spring Festival Bamboo Platform Jump Challenge.

Added a new festival - Houhai Debate Contest, winners will have mysterious prizes.

Added a new mini-game - bragging, and fun coins.

Added garbage collection gameplay.

Added a large number of character dialogues to enrich the interactive experience.

Added five new types of sea fish, including large and rare fish.

Added an oxygen tank upgrade system, allowing you to dive deeper into the sea.

Added the third floor of AKEA.

Added a large number of home furnishings, including chandeliers/sofas/cabinets, etc., to enrich home gameplay.

Added more flowers, wildflowers, and flower pots.

Added a beach house and related plot characters.

Added a new prop - Houhaishenzhu, endowing you special abilities.

Added dance gameplay, enabling you to participate in the bonfire dance at night, and you can get attribute improvements.

Added more negotiation books.

Added more cards.

New love system and marriage system.

Added Seiko Series Tools/Sapphire Series Tools/Ruby Series Tools.

Added equipment building system and repair system. Equipment can be enhanced by scrolls on workbenches.

Added furnace, which can smelt metal ore and garbage.

Added new ores and minerals.

Added coral series necklaces, which can add buff to blood/energy and other attributes.

Added a new map - Undersea Maze.

Added an energy recovery product in the hospital.

Added vehicle acceleration system.

Optimization

Optimized inspiration system.

Refined task preferences and enriched characters' personalities.

Optimized character drawing.

Various types of treasure chests will be periodically spawned in the seabed/river, and there will be mysterious rewards after opening.

System

Added manual save.

Reconstructed the resource loading system, and greatly optimized the memory usage.

Reconstructed and optimized the overall interactive interface.

Thank you again for your support and feedback on "Graduated" all the time!

For us, the release of full version is just a milestone, and we want to bring you more interesting updates! We believe that "Graduated" can be improved to a higher level and become a game with high gameplay and more fun for everyone.

I hope you can enjoy the full version of "Graduated"! We'll be back soon to tell you our plans after the full release!

Thank you!