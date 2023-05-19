 Skip to content

Jewel Match Aquascapes Collector's Edition update for 19 May 2023

Fixed the 'resume' bug after level 121.

Share · View all patches · Build 11268614 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In some circumstances, resuming after level 121 was reseting the current level, hence showing a castle summarize panel already seen.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2313421 Depot 2313421
