雛ちゃんブレイカー2ndBreak update for 19 May 2023

ver1.061 Functional Updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Users can now organize competitive events.
A list of current and upcoming events can be viewed from the online lobby, and you can also register your own events from the same screen.
Please note that this is a beta version, so things are still a bit rough. Please be patient.
(And not yet translated.)

Character adjustments have been made.
Adjusted stages.
Specification adjustments and bug fixes have been made.

For more details, please refer to the blog post.
http://mizusoba.blog.fc2.com/blog-entry-1156.html

Changed files in this update

Open link