Hey everyone! Here to announce 0.3.1 This update comes with a ton of bug fixes and fixes the majority of crashes players are experiencing. Thank you all for the immense support recently, we are glad you are enjoying the new level as much as we are. See you in the next update!
Changelist:
- Fixed Clients Crashing When Loading New Maps
- Added Level 6 Achievement
- Spectating a Player Will Now Show Their Steam Name, Not the Host's
- Significantly Increased Map Load/Restart Speed and Fluidity
- Fixed Client Crash from Leaving Level 2
- Fixed Objective Completed Prompts not Showing (eg. Get back to the elevator)
- Fixed Smiler's Textures Being Broken
- Fixed Chance Where the Entire Level was White in Level 6
- Fixed Skin Stealers Not Being Able to Kill Players After Previously Killing a Player
- Fixed Flashlight not Scaring Skin Stealers
- Fixed Numerous Crashes in Level 6
- Added Corner Pillars to Level 2
Changed files in this update