Update #20 v1.0.3 Patch

Thanks again for your feedback, patience and understanding. I'm working through your issues as fast as I can. Today's update focuses on localization:
- Fixed bug where Asian fonts weren't loading correctly into the settings menu unless manually changing the language after the game had started. (Thanks BattleBrothers and ln11)
- Updated the Spanish localization. This should be near complete with the exception of just a few passages. Another special thanks to Semaniel for his outstanding work.
Changed files in this update