 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Abalon update for 19 May 2023

Update #20 v1.0.3 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11268378 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks again for your feedback, patience and understanding. I'm working through your issues as fast as I can. Today's update focuses on localization:

  • Fixed bug where Asian fonts weren't loading correctly into the settings menu unless manually changing the language after the game had started. (Thanks BattleBrothers and ln11)
  • Updated the Spanish localization. This should be near complete with the exception of just a few passages. Another special thanks to Semaniel for his outstanding work.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1681841 Depot 1681841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1681842 Depot 1681842
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link