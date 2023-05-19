May 19 Update

Misc:

-Added more dialogue to the dungeons;

-Made health and energy bars smaller, and attached them to the map;

-Spread chihuahua pictures throughout the world;

-Made sound effects for the entrance doors to the main Dungeons;

Bug Fixes:

-Slingshot ability momentum not ending when the player is standing still on the floor, making him slide awkwardly;

-Audio issues in the last cutscene;

-Missing text in the first dialogue in the hideout;

-Dungeon elevator "use" input not being able to be remapped;

-Dungeon teleporter "use" input not being able to be remapped;

-Dungeon elevators being able to be used without the player on them;

-Dungeon elevators not disabling player's animations when active;