May 19 Update

Misc:
-Added more dialogue to the dungeons;
-Made health and energy bars smaller, and attached them to the map;
-Spread chihuahua pictures throughout the world;
-Made sound effects for the entrance doors to the main Dungeons;
Bug Fixes:
-Slingshot ability momentum not ending when the player is standing still on the floor, making him slide awkwardly;
-Audio issues in the last cutscene;
-Missing text in the first dialogue in the hideout;
-Dungeon elevator "use" input not being able to be remapped;
-Dungeon teleporter "use" input not being able to be remapped;
-Dungeon elevators being able to be used without the player on them;
-Dungeon elevators not disabling player's animations when active;
Changed files in this update