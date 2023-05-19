 Skip to content

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts update for 19 May 2023

Hotfix Update v1.3.2

Build 11268253

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all,

We are very glad to announce a new update with very important fixes and improvements. Please read:

Hotfix Update v1.3.2 Repaired

  • Fixed some old and major problems of the formations. The ships should maintain a line much more coherently and efficiently and not zig zag.
  • Improved the weather system visuals in all aspects.
  • Weather and Daytime can now properly be stored in saved battles.
  • Shell ballistics adjustments and improvements.
  • Now the Home Population of conquered provinces will not join the conqueror (this was actually an inconsistency which was now fixed). This fix will greatly affect the campaign balance as major offensives will no longer become so overpowered when a Major Nation conquers some large provinces.
  • Fixed more issues of the shipbuilding interface, resulting in false positive errors (overweights, invalid barbettes etc.).
  • Various other minor fixes and improvements.

Enjoy!

The Game-Labs Team

