MangaKa update for 19 May 2023

MangaKa Update Version 1.0.1.9

MangaKa Update Version 1.0.1.9 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed various bugs and UI glitches.
  • Fixed saved file unable to load error.
  • Added new gizmo for imported 3D models.
  • Added Asian weapons (Advanced Mannequin DLC), Added Japanese doors and interior props (Ancient DLC) and mecha components (Sci-fi DLC).
  • Added type B mannequins (base app and Advance Mannequin DLC).
  • 2D Tool Kit DLC - now you can add images to your background.
  • 2D Tool Kit DLC - reference browser now supports transparent images.
  • Mac version - now you just need to press "Delete" key to delete objects, instead of using "FN + Delete".
  • Mac version - previously uses "Ctr" key now changed to "Cmd".

