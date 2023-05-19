- Fixed various bugs and UI glitches.
- Fixed saved file unable to load error.
- Added new gizmo for imported 3D models.
- Added Asian weapons (Advanced Mannequin DLC), Added Japanese doors and interior props (Ancient DLC) and mecha components (Sci-fi DLC).
- Added type B mannequins (base app and Advance Mannequin DLC).
- 2D Tool Kit DLC - now you can add images to your background.
- 2D Tool Kit DLC - reference browser now supports transparent images.
- Mac version - now you just need to press "Delete" key to delete objects, instead of using "FN + Delete".
- Mac version - previously uses "Ctr" key now changed to "Cmd".
MangaKa update for 19 May 2023
MangaKa Update Version 1.0.1.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2234501 Depot 2234501
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2234502 Depot 2234502
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update