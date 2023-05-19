[UPDATE] VERSION 0.44.0

-
Added a new vehicle - T72A with 125mm gun.
Added a new vehicle - BMP-1 with 73mm gun.
Added additional information windows (on global campaign mode, tactical campaign).
Added settings for the lifetime of decals and corpses in battle.
Improved system of experience for battalions has been improved (experience is now given even for a battle vs a small of the enemy, one more battalion level has been added).
Improved tactical campaign (new researches, interface and etc.).
Fixed a critical bug that could cause the chassis of a tank or infantry fighting vehicle to disappear.
Fixed interface bugs (game save, tactical campaign, global game mode).
Fixed visual display of some helmets.
Fixed information about consumed resources (resource tool tip).
Fixed demolition of buildings. The player gets back part of the spent resources (up to 70%).
Fixed critical bug in logistics.
Fixed some small arms icons.
Fixed a critical bug where your RPG7s were lost in the city.
Fixed physics on all vehicles (the space program had to be postponed until better times).
