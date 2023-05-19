 Skip to content

Total Conflict: Resistance update for 19 May 2023

[UPDATE] VERSION 0.44.0

  • Added a new vehicle - T72A with 125mm gun.

  • Added a new vehicle - BMP-1 with 73mm gun.

  • Added additional information windows (on global campaign mode, tactical campaign).

  • Added settings for the lifetime of decals and corpses in battle.

  • Improved system of experience for battalions has been improved (experience is now given even for a battle vs a small of the enemy, one more battalion level has been added).

  • Improved tactical campaign (new researches, interface and etc.).

  • Fixed a critical bug that could cause the chassis of a tank or infantry fighting vehicle to disappear.

  • Fixed interface bugs (game save, tactical campaign, global game mode).

  • Fixed visual display of some helmets.

  • Fixed information about consumed resources (resource tool tip).

  • Fixed demolition of buildings. The player gets back part of the spent resources (up to 70%).

  • Fixed critical bug in logistics.

  • Fixed some small arms icons.

  • Fixed a critical bug where your RPG7s were lost in the city.

  • Fixed physics on all vehicles (the space program had to be postponed until better times).

