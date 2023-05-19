Early Access Special Missions

Share · View all patches · Build 11268159 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 03:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Agents!

We’ve prepared yet another series of special missions

with unique rewards to spice up gameplay during Early Access.

Complete the challenges to receive free agent skins!

<Event Start Period>



PDT: May 18th 20:00 (Pacific Daylight Time)

EDT: May 18th 23:00 (Eastern Daylight Time)

BRT: May 19th 00:00 (Brasilia Time)

UTC: May 19th 03:00

BST: May 19th 04:00 (British Summer Time)

CEST: May 19th 05:00 (Central European Summer Time)

CST: May 19th 11:00 (China Standard Time)

KST: May 19th 12:00 (Korea Standard Time)

AET: May 19th 13:00 (Australian Eastern Time)

※ We will be releasing further notice regarding the end of this event.

Rewards are sent immediately to your Message Box once tasks are completed.

Be sure to check your inbox once you’re done.

Mission ① : Complete 10 Early Access Missions

Reward: “Early Bird” Skin (All Agents)



Early Access Missions



Mission ② : Reach Total Agent Level 100

Reward: “Sandina Vice” Skin (All Agents)



<Event FAQ>

1. Do custom matches count as special mission progress?

No, achievements in custom matches do not count as mission progress. You can only achieve mission progress by playing “Player Matches”.

2. Do I have to plant/defuse SEED to complete the “Win 10 Rounds by detonating/defusing SEED”?

No, if your team wins the round by detonating/defusing SEED, it will be counted as your progress.

3. Do I have to complete the match for the progress to be counted?

Yes, you must complete the matches for the progress to be counted. This is to prevent potential abusing. Any mission progress achieved in uncompleted or disconnected matches will not count.

We hope you have a great time in the Early Access!

Thank you.