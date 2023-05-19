Weekly Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11268116 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 02:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Change:

Introduced "Hard" difficulty

Introduced "Provoke" mechanic

Added class detail display in preview

Fixed the bug that max morale modification is not saved

Fixed the bug that there is no merchant in collection

Fixed the bug that gold requirement is incorrectly displayed

Updated the Discord link

Effect Buff:

[White Stick] is changed to: [Whenever Stand By triggers, this unit gets +3 ATK temporarily]

[Sandland Flautist] is changed to: [At start of turn, a random enemy gets -1 ATK temporarily]

[Traitor] is changed to: [Roll 3: a random ally gets -1 Burden temporarily]

[Ghost Mask] is changed to: [This unit cannot get ATK permanently, instead this gets 5x of the ATK temporarily]

[Secret Agent] is changed to: [Finish off: Each ally gets +4 ATK temporarily]

[Odysseus] is changed to: [Whenever recruiting a unit, all allies get +2X ATK temporarily, X is equal to the ATK of the recruited unit]

[Hercules] is changed to: [Whenever recruiting a unit with Assist, this unit gets +7 ATK permanently]

[Merciful Priest] is changed to: [Whenever an ally attacks, all allies get +2 ATK temporarily]

[Birthing Twins] is changed to: [Enter: If Supply is less than or equal to 3, Supply +1]

[Forest Bard] is changed to: [At start of battle, Rowmate gets +4 ATK temporarily]

[Mad Ninja] is changed to: [Stand By: all allies get +1 ATK temporarily]

[Guard Captain] is changed to: [Whenever gaining Guard, this unit gets +2 ATK temporarily]

[Elf Sorcerer] is changed to: [Whenever recruiting a unit, that unit gets +2 ATK permanently]

[Dedicated Lady] is changed to: [Roll 3: Morale+3]

[Shadow Attacker] is changed to: [Enter: all same-name units appeared in Recruit Area get +3 ATK permanently]

[Canine Ghoul] is changed to: [When this unit is sacrificed, all allies get +3 ATK permanently]

[Squire Leone] is changed to: [Whenever recruiting a unit, Rowmate gets +3 ATK temporarily]

Effect Nerf:

[Soul Alchemist] is changed to: [Stand By: This unit gets +2 Burden temporarily]

[Nightmare Circle Drawer] is changed to: [Roll 4: Summon 1 Militiaman to join your team]

[Slave Trader] is changed to: [Whenever dismissing a Militiaman, gain 1 gold (limited to 3 triggers per turn)]

Stats Buff:

[Nightmare Matron] is changed to: 10 ATK Value, 7 Recruit Cost, 1 Burden

[Blood Moon Samurai] is changed to: 12 ATK Value, 6 Recruit Cost, 3 Burden

[Steadfast Guardsman] is changed to: 2 ATK Value, 4 Recruit Cost, 0 Burden

[Blue Moon Samurai] is changed to: 4 ATK Value, 4 Recruit Cost, 1 Burden

Stats Nerf:

[Frostblade] is changed to: 2 ATK Value, 4 Recruit Cost, 1 Burden

[Elf with Axe] is changed to: 7 ATK Value, 5 Recruit Cost, 2 Burden

[Bloater] is changed to: 0 ATK Value, 2 Recruit Cost, 0 Burden

[Militiaman] is changed to: 3 ATK Value, 2 Recruit Cost, 0 Burden

[Jungle Guard] is changed to: 3 ATK Value, 3 Recruit Cost, 1 Burden

[Drill Instructor] is changed to: 3 ATK Value, 3 Recruit Cost, 1 Burden

**

**

Alchemist：

After every few turns, flip 2 random allies face up

2：Every 4 turns

4：Every 3 turns

6：Every 2 turns

Madman：

After every few turns, deal 5 damage to all enemies ignoring their armors

2：Every 4 turns

4：Every 3 turns

6：Every 2 turns

Ranger：

After every few turns, all allies's Burdens -1 temporarily

3：Every 4 turns

6：Every 3 turns

Scholar：

After every few turns, gain 1 Energy Point

2：Every 3 turns

4：Every 2 turns

Warrior：

After every few turns, stun a random enemy

2：Every 4 turns

4：Every 3 turns

6：Every 2 turns