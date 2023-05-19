Weekly Update

Change:
- Introduced "Hard" difficulty
- Introduced "Provoke" mechanic
- Added class detail display in preview
- Fixed the bug that max morale modification is not saved
- Fixed the bug that there is no merchant in collection
- Fixed the bug that gold requirement is incorrectly displayed
- Updated the Discord link
Effect Buff:
- [White Stick] is changed to: [Whenever Stand By triggers, this unit gets +3 ATK temporarily]
- [Sandland Flautist] is changed to: [At start of turn, a random enemy gets -1 ATK temporarily]
- [Traitor] is changed to: [Roll 3: a random ally gets -1 Burden temporarily]
- [Ghost Mask] is changed to: [This unit cannot get ATK permanently, instead this gets 5x of the ATK temporarily]
- [Secret Agent] is changed to: [Finish off: Each ally gets +4 ATK temporarily]
- [Odysseus] is changed to: [Whenever recruiting a unit, all allies get +2X ATK temporarily, X is equal to the ATK of the recruited unit]
- [Hercules] is changed to: [Whenever recruiting a unit with Assist, this unit gets +7 ATK permanently]
- [Merciful Priest] is changed to: [Whenever an ally attacks, all allies get +2 ATK temporarily]
- [Birthing Twins] is changed to: [Enter: If Supply is less than or equal to 3, Supply +1]
- [Forest Bard] is changed to: [At start of battle, Rowmate gets +4 ATK temporarily]
- [Mad Ninja] is changed to: [Stand By: all allies get +1 ATK temporarily]
- [Guard Captain] is changed to: [Whenever gaining Guard, this unit gets +2 ATK temporarily]
- [Elf Sorcerer] is changed to: [Whenever recruiting a unit, that unit gets +2 ATK permanently]
- [Dedicated Lady] is changed to: [Roll 3: Morale+3]
- [Shadow Attacker] is changed to: [Enter: all same-name units appeared in Recruit Area get +3 ATK permanently]
- [Canine Ghoul] is changed to: [When this unit is sacrificed, all allies get +3 ATK permanently]
- [Squire Leone] is changed to: [Whenever recruiting a unit, Rowmate gets +3 ATK temporarily]
Effect Nerf:
- [Soul Alchemist] is changed to: [Stand By: This unit gets +2 Burden temporarily]
- [Nightmare Circle Drawer] is changed to: [Roll 4: Summon 1 Militiaman to join your team]
- [Slave Trader] is changed to: [Whenever dismissing a Militiaman, gain 1 gold (limited to 3 triggers per turn)]
Stats Buff:
- [Nightmare Matron] is changed to: 10 ATK Value, 7 Recruit Cost, 1 Burden
- [Blood Moon Samurai] is changed to: 12 ATK Value, 6 Recruit Cost, 3 Burden
- [Steadfast Guardsman] is changed to: 2 ATK Value, 4 Recruit Cost, 0 Burden
- [Blue Moon Samurai] is changed to: 4 ATK Value, 4 Recruit Cost, 1 Burden
Stats Nerf:
- [Frostblade] is changed to: 2 ATK Value, 4 Recruit Cost, 1 Burden
- [Elf with Axe] is changed to: 7 ATK Value, 5 Recruit Cost, 2 Burden
- [Bloater] is changed to: 0 ATK Value, 2 Recruit Cost, 0 Burden
- [Militiaman] is changed to: 3 ATK Value, 2 Recruit Cost, 0 Burden
- [Jungle Guard] is changed to: 3 ATK Value, 3 Recruit Cost, 1 Burden
- [Drill Instructor] is changed to: 3 ATK Value, 3 Recruit Cost, 1 Burden
**
Synergy Update：
**
Alchemist：
After every few turns, flip 2 random allies face up
2：Every 4 turns
4：Every 3 turns
6：Every 2 turns
Madman：
After every few turns, deal 5 damage to all enemies ignoring their armors
2：Every 4 turns
4：Every 3 turns
6：Every 2 turns
Ranger：
After every few turns, all allies's Burdens -1 temporarily
3：Every 4 turns
6：Every 3 turns
Scholar：
After every few turns, gain 1 Energy Point
2：Every 3 turns
4：Every 2 turns
Warrior：
After every few turns, stun a random enemy
2：Every 4 turns
4：Every 3 turns
6：Every 2 turns
Changed files in this update