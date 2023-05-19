 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Path to Warband update for 19 May 2023

Weekly Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11268116 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change:

  • Introduced "Hard" difficulty
  • Introduced "Provoke" mechanic
  • Added class detail display in preview
  • Fixed the bug that max morale modification is not saved
  • Fixed the bug that there is no merchant in collection
  • Fixed the bug that gold requirement is incorrectly displayed
  • Updated the Discord link

Effect Buff:

  • [White Stick] is changed to: [Whenever Stand By triggers, this unit gets +3 ATK temporarily]
  • [Sandland Flautist] is changed to: [At start of turn, a random enemy gets -1 ATK temporarily]
  • [Traitor] is changed to: [Roll 3: a random ally gets -1 Burden temporarily]
  • [Ghost Mask] is changed to: [This unit cannot get ATK permanently, instead this gets 5x of the ATK temporarily]
  • [Secret Agent] is changed to: [Finish off: Each ally gets +4 ATK temporarily]
  • [Odysseus] is changed to: [Whenever recruiting a unit, all allies get +2X ATK temporarily, X is equal to the ATK of the recruited unit]
  • [Hercules] is changed to: [Whenever recruiting a unit with Assist, this unit gets +7 ATK permanently]
  • [Merciful Priest] is changed to: [Whenever an ally attacks, all allies get +2 ATK temporarily]
  • [Birthing Twins] is changed to: [Enter: If Supply is less than or equal to 3, Supply +1]
  • [Forest Bard] is changed to: [At start of battle, Rowmate gets +4 ATK temporarily]
  • [Mad Ninja] is changed to: [Stand By: all allies get +1 ATK temporarily]
  • [Guard Captain] is changed to: [Whenever gaining Guard, this unit gets +2 ATK temporarily]
  • [Elf Sorcerer] is changed to: [Whenever recruiting a unit, that unit gets +2 ATK permanently]
  • [Dedicated Lady] is changed to: [Roll 3: Morale+3]
  • [Shadow Attacker] is changed to: [Enter: all same-name units appeared in Recruit Area get +3 ATK permanently]
  • [Canine Ghoul] is changed to: [When this unit is sacrificed, all allies get +3 ATK permanently]
  • [Squire Leone] is changed to: [Whenever recruiting a unit, Rowmate gets +3 ATK temporarily]

Effect Nerf:

  • [Soul Alchemist] is changed to: [Stand By: This unit gets +2 Burden temporarily]
  • [Nightmare Circle Drawer] is changed to: [Roll 4: Summon 1 Militiaman to join your team]
  • [Slave Trader] is changed to: [Whenever dismissing a Militiaman, gain 1 gold (limited to 3 triggers per turn)]

Stats Buff:

  • [Nightmare Matron] is changed to: 10 ATK Value, 7 Recruit Cost, 1 Burden
  • [Blood Moon Samurai] is changed to: 12 ATK Value, 6 Recruit Cost, 3 Burden
  • [Steadfast Guardsman] is changed to: 2 ATK Value, 4 Recruit Cost, 0 Burden
  • [Blue Moon Samurai] is changed to: 4 ATK Value, 4 Recruit Cost, 1 Burden

Stats Nerf:

  • [Frostblade] is changed to: 2 ATK Value, 4 Recruit Cost, 1 Burden
  • [Elf with Axe] is changed to: 7 ATK Value, 5 Recruit Cost, 2 Burden
  • [Bloater] is changed to: 0 ATK Value, 2 Recruit Cost, 0 Burden
  • [Militiaman] is changed to: 3 ATK Value, 2 Recruit Cost, 0 Burden
  • [Jungle Guard] is changed to: 3 ATK Value, 3 Recruit Cost, 1 Burden
  • [Drill Instructor] is changed to: 3 ATK Value, 3 Recruit Cost, 1 Burden

**

Synergy Update：

**

Alchemist：

After every few turns, flip 2 random allies face up
2：Every 4 turns
4：Every 3 turns
6：Every 2 turns

Madman：

After every few turns, deal 5 damage to all enemies ignoring their armors
2：Every 4 turns
4：Every 3 turns
6：Every 2 turns

Ranger：

After every few turns, all allies's Burdens -1 temporarily
3：Every 4 turns
6：Every 3 turns

Scholar：

After every few turns, gain 1 Energy Point
2：Every 3 turns
4：Every 2 turns

Warrior：

After every few turns, stun a random enemy
2：Every 4 turns
4：Every 3 turns
6：Every 2 turns

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2116782 Depot 2116782
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link