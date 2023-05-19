Patch 5/18/23 - QOL

Changes
- Players can now set up Autocast for skills.
- Trees, houses and walls will mask themselves for player visibility.
- Removed confirm window for starting a new game.
- Escape will now close all windows and shrink Minimap if Minimap is expanded.
Fixes?
- Pretty sure I broke achievements with my last patch instead of fixing it. lol should be good now. Progress for kills should be saved. If you reached 100 and don't have the achievement. Simply kill 1 of the enemy to unlock it.
Planned changes for future
- Controller Support
- Configurable Keybinds
- Easy mode
Changed files in this update