Eagles & Bosses Drops

IMPROVEMENTS
- Desert Eagles now drop Eagle Cape and Eagle Claws.
- Frio Po now drops Frio Po's Pants.
- Tuco now drops Tuco's Armor.
CHANGES
- Reduced high level mobs gears drop rate.
- Coyote Gloves are only dropped by Tuco now.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
IMPROVEMENTS
CHANGES
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update