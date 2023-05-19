 Skip to content

Pirate Souls update for 19 May 2023

Eagles & Bosses Drops

Pirate Souls update for 19 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Desert Eagles now drop Eagle Cape and Eagle Claws.
  • Frio Po now drops Frio Po's Pants.
  • Tuco now drops Tuco's Armor.

CHANGES

  • Reduced high level mobs gears drop rate.
  • Coyote Gloves are only dropped by Tuco now.

