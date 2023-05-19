New Update Details

Hey everyone,

Hope you are doing well. After considering your feedback, I have finally decided to make the game automatically save weapons, ammo and med kits at each checkpoint. So, the player will carry all the items he picked up into the next mission and also when retrying a mission after death.

However, since this could make the game less challenging, I decided to limit the amount of ammo the player can carry to 200, max number of Med kits and Grenades to 10. Unfortunately, the previous save file is not compatible with the new one and therefore, your progress will be lost.

Further, with this update I have added 3 difficulty levels to the game, which you can change at any point of the champaign. I will experiment on the system further and also get your feedback and keep improving this system.

Finally, I have optimized the waterfall in Mission 9 greatly. Now it runs very smoothly and no CPU bottlenecks happen even at highest settings. I will be adding more of these kind of simulations to the game in the future.

Thanks!

Dazzling Divine