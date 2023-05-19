 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Breakwaters update for 19 May 2023

Hungarian and Polish support added, plus improvements to UI and translations

Share · View all patches · Build 11267878 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.7.85
-Support for Hungarian and Polish language added.
-Improved localization setup and fixed UI loc errors.
-Improved Remote workbench and workbench UI so it will also close when pressing tab, or "r" in the case of the remote workbench.
-Misc UI improved to format translated text better.

Changed files in this update

Breakwaters Depot 1203181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link