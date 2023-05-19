v0.7.85
-Support for Hungarian and Polish language added.
-Improved localization setup and fixed UI loc errors.
-Improved Remote workbench and workbench UI so it will also close when pressing tab, or "r" in the case of the remote workbench.
-Misc UI improved to format translated text better.
Breakwaters update for 19 May 2023
Hungarian and Polish support added, plus improvements to UI and translations
v0.7.85
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update