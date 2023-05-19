Crossfar major update 1.1.1.9

version 1.1.1.9 brings along so many upgrades to the already existing solid multiplayer experience we have. briefly listed below is what you can expect to see in this update:

1- major upgrades to our unique stylized shaders.

2- multiple particle systems and visual effects received further love and optimization ,while the new versions of the effects look even better than the old ones they are easier to render for your beloved graphic cards. this only means even higher FPS rates. this also reduces the minimum system requirements for this game which will be updated on store page after new hardware tests are conducted.

3- major changes to environment and atmospheric aesthetics of the game.

4- new sound layers added to gameplay in multiplayer mode, crowd audience now reacts to players every move with different appropriate audio cues.

other than sound and visual upgrades there were also some new features to gameplay as well.

1- Field-Bomber class offensive ability "Bombardment" is changed fundamentally. the bombs explosion radius is reduced to half, but number of bombs released is increased from 4 to 8, also these new bombs move much more unpredictably and make it much harder to dodge them. they also now detonate on proximity to enemy targets automatically.

2- Field-Bombers defensive ability "Mines" are now deployed in front of the drone instead of behind. this helps with easier positioning of your explosive traps.

2- Battle-Wings class defensive ability (smoke screen) is changed fundamentally as well. the new smoke flares can now intercept incoming missiles on proximity. instead of 4 the number of smoke bombs released is increased to 16 and they spread out in all directions around your drone. building a layer of safety against incoming missiles for a very short time. although its not guaranteed that the missile will be tarped by the flares this, these new feature increases your survivability for sure if you are a Battle-Wings player . at the end of their short travel the flares will still explode into smoke bombs and provide concealment as before helping with retreat or advancing maneuvers .

3- Battle-Wings Torpedo missile proximity sonar power was nerfed , making it a bit more prone to miss targets sometimes . so now torpedo's are more likely to require manual detonation at times. specially when the target is too close to solid cover these missile are now less likely to catch their smell. in open areas they pretty much perform the same as before with only a lower sonar frequency rate. this was done to balance the ability and make it more skill based.

as always I wish you all the best,

Kav.Omidi