Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.8 Beta Hotfix

Improved saving speed to alleviate stuttering when advancing turns.

Fixed a rare issue where the game would freeze when looting a corpse.

Sleeping is now prohibited on tiles with rotting corpses, excluding the 'Homeless' trait.

Updated Steamworks to the latest version (v1.57).*

*Please note that due to backend changes, there may be unexpected issues. If you encounter any problems running the game, please let me know.

How to participate in the beta: Go to your Steam Library > Right-click on Terminus > Select Properties > Select the Beta tab > Select the “beta – Beta branch.”

