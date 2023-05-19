 Skip to content

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 19 May 2023

Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.8 Beta Hotfix

  • Improved saving speed to alleviate stuttering when advancing turns.
  • Fixed a rare issue where the game would freeze when looting a corpse.
  • Sleeping is now prohibited on tiles with rotting corpses, excluding the 'Homeless' trait.
  • Updated Steamworks to the latest version (v1.57).*

*Please note that due to backend changes, there may be unexpected issues. If you encounter any problems running the game, please let me know.

Thank you for reporting the bug! If you have any problems, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or by email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

How to participate in the beta: Go to your Steam Library > Right-click on Terminus > Select Properties > Select the Beta tab > Select the “beta – Beta branch.”

Best,
In-geon

