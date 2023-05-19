Updates for v0.8.15

Hello there,
This update has quite a few things:
- The LAWD scan results map now follows the Scan Projector (both in or out of LAWD).
- Controller support has been improved across the board.
- Added more phone voicemail audio from our excellent voice actors.
- Updated materials and textures.
- Updated how characters disappear once they are no longer needed by the player.
- Fixed game settings menu not working at times.
- Added support to the Mind Map to see the types of evidence for each object (and quickly navigating to them).
- Lots of bug fixes and tweaks.
Still lots to come!
Thanks,
Larry
Changed files in this update