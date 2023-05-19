 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 19 May 2023

Updates for v0.8.15

Share · View all patches · Build 11267796 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there,

This update has quite a few things:

  • The LAWD scan results map now follows the Scan Projector (both in or out of LAWD).
  • Controller support has been improved across the board.
  • Added more phone voicemail audio from our excellent voice actors.
  • Updated materials and textures.
  • Updated how characters disappear once they are no longer needed by the player.
  • Fixed game settings menu not working at times.
  • Added support to the Mind Map to see the types of evidence for each object (and quickly navigating to them).
  • Lots of bug fixes and tweaks.

Still lots to come!

Thanks,

Larry

Changed files in this update

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest Content Depot 1908061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link