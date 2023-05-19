Small Patch v0.3.2

v0.3.2
- Fixed issue with vsync turning off after respawning
- Fixed issue where players and monsters could spawn underneath the map
- Added confirmation dialog after changing Display Mode or Resolution setting
- Platforms should deactivate correctly now
- Fixed an edge case where clients would look like they're falling
- Added Weapon Volume slider setting
- Fixed shotgun muzzle flash
- Fixed shotgun rack sound not following player
- Fixed switching weapons quickly getting stuck in a loop
- Fixed being able to hold two weapons at once in the same hand
- Fixed strange issue where player left hand would be pointing to origin of map
- Fixed issue where sometimes client wouldn't be able to hear grenade explosion
- Reduced max limit for spawned natural monsters
Changed files in this update