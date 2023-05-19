 Skip to content

EXOME update for 19 May 2023

Small Patch v0.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11267658 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.3.2

  • Fixed issue with vsync turning off after respawning
  • Fixed issue where players and monsters could spawn underneath the map
  • Added confirmation dialog after changing Display Mode or Resolution setting
  • Platforms should deactivate correctly now
  • Fixed an edge case where clients would look like they're falling
  • Added Weapon Volume slider setting
  • Fixed shotgun muzzle flash
  • Fixed shotgun rack sound not following player
  • Fixed switching weapons quickly getting stuck in a loop
  • Fixed being able to hold two weapons at once in the same hand
  • Fixed strange issue where player left hand would be pointing to origin of map
  • Fixed issue where sometimes client wouldn't be able to hear grenade explosion
  • Reduced max limit for spawned natural monsters

Changed files in this update

