Hello, I've made another update for you. Already running out of ideas...

List of changes:

Some dancing guys in the Hangar may tell you a story or a joke. Just go to them :)

The guys in the hangar moved a little (flying in the air)

Fixed some hitboxes

If you have read this, thank you very much.

I also look forward to your feedback and suggestions. Have a good game.