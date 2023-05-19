- Lowered brightness in Town
- Added invisible walls to Town
- Fixed some navigation issues and AI door-opening issues in Town
- Added intro and end cutscene to Town
- Changed music load settings to lower Town level load times
- Fixed the "skip" button in replay system
Maximum Action update for 19 May 2023
0.92 Patch 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
