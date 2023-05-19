 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Maximum Action update for 19 May 2023

0.92 Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 11267474 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Lowered brightness in Town
  • Added invisible walls to Town
  • Fixed some navigation issues and AI door-opening issues in Town
  • Added intro and end cutscene to Town
  • Changed music load settings to lower Town level load times
  • Fixed the "skip" button in replay system

Changed files in this update

Maximum Action Depot Depot 853773
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link