Pocket Mirror ~ GoldenerTraum is now available!

Hi Pocket Mirror fans,

The wait is finally over, the definitive edition Pocket Mirror ~ GoldenerTraum is finally available now! You can purchase the game on Steam for 25% off, and it comes with a free soundtrack through May 26 at 18:00 (PDT).

Seven years after its original release, the widely acclaimed Pocket Mirror has been remastered with revamped graphics, a new ending, 10 supported languages, and more amazing improvements.

※Four languages are available right now, but unfortunately there has been a small bug that is delaying the other six. We're actively working very hard to bring these languages to you as soon as possible, and we apologize for the inconvenience this may cause.※

New features

While keeping all the memorable moments of the original release, Pocket Mirror ~ GoldenerTraum provides a brand new experience with new visuals, additional features, a brand new ending and 2D animated sequences, extra content, and more.

Players can also switch between the new and classic art styles to revisit the original art.

✦New features

・New opening and ending movies

・New song additions

・Revamped maps

・All new character portraits and sprites

・New alternate ending

・New game plus

・Many quality of life improvements

・Steam achievements and community items

We hope everyone can enjoy this game with all the improvements. If you like it, be sure to receommend it to your friends before the special offer is ended!

We would like to hear you thoughts and feedback so please share them with us!

Cheers,