New Genre + Workshop

Workshop songs are finally supported! You can review the documentation for how to upload here. If you have any questions, you can reach me in the community discord or email me. There is an example pack up on the workshop containing the same gospel music put into the game today.
Below is a list of newly added features and bug lists. Please let me know if you encounter any bugs with the new features
New Genre: Gospel
New styles for Gospel: hiphop, lofi, and rnb
Added 13 new songs to Gospel
Type of music made now affects money and fans earned
Sample earns 1x money and 1x fans
Loop earns .8x money and 1.2x fans
Song earns 1.2x money and .8x fans
Rebuilt steam integration
Rebuilt initial pck loading
Added workshop support for custom music
Adjusted review numbers
Updated cloud save capacity
Fixed bug where some genres would be unelectable
Fixed bug causing jobs to crash game if completed
Fixed bug where genre would not receive a popularity score
Fixed bug where store used different rebinds to move
Fixed where last house didn't have a home button
Fixed bug where home button would appear in wrong spots
Fixed bug where buying houses out of order caused the home button to appear in the wrong spot
