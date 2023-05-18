New Genre + Workshop

Workshop songs are finally supported! You can review the documentation for how to upload here. If you have any questions, you can reach me in the community discord or email me. There is an example pack up on the workshop containing the same gospel music put into the game today.

Below is a list of newly added features and bug lists. Please let me know if you encounter any bugs with the new features

New Genre: Gospel

New styles for Gospel: hiphop, lofi, and rnb

Added 13 new songs to Gospel

Type of music made now affects money and fans earned

Sample earns 1x money and 1x fans

Loop earns .8x money and 1.2x fans

Song earns 1.2x money and .8x fans

Rebuilt steam integration

Rebuilt initial pck loading

Added workshop support for custom music

Adjusted review numbers

Updated cloud save capacity

Fixed bug where some genres would be unelectable

Fixed bug causing jobs to crash game if completed

Fixed bug where genre would not receive a popularity score

Fixed bug where store used different rebinds to move

Fixed where last house didn't have a home button

Fixed bug where home button would appear in wrong spots

Fixed bug where buying houses out of order caused the home button to appear in the wrong spot