Mida's Adventure update for 19 May 2023

Bug Fixes & Rendering Optimization

Mida's Adventure update for 19 May 2023

Bug Fixes & Rendering Optimization

Build 11267205

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Among minor tweaks and fixes, rendering performance has also been improved.
Low spec PCs with potato GPUs should now perform better than ever! 🥔🥔🥔

Enjoy!

