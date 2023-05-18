 Skip to content

Championship Wrestling Promoter update for 18 May 2023

Patch 1.106

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed an issue where end of year revenue and profit were calculating incorrectly
  • Fixed an issue where the end of year screen was displaying the wrong year

