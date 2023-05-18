Entodrive Community Update #5

What I've Been Working On :



+Added new item instantiator

+Instantiator allows you to enable 1st crew member to follow from your storage

+Entodrive that follow you have a 40% chance to drop a free item every 1 - 2 minutes

+Added walk and idle animations for following Ento

+Added a nav mesh to every map so following Entos have pathing (let me know about bugs)

+Added an accolade section on the storage screen next to your character

+Accolade section let's you know what milestone's you're missing

Find the instantiator and you can enable follow for you Entodrive :



Note from Dev :

Hey everyone! Hope you're doing well and enjoy this update. Entodrive can follow you now! You can get any item as a reward for hanging out with your Entodrive if they find it. They'll drop it on the ground and you'll hear a chime. Hope it helps your farming endeavors. Just wanted to let you know, I'm still making games! Working on an on going comic book superhero platformer on Steam right now! On top of that have been dabbling at a horror game over on my twitter. I appreciate the love and support you have all given Entodrive. It has allowed me to afford to keep doing what I love and bring you these updates from time to time.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1862420/