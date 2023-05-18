 Skip to content

Burst Hero update for 18 May 2023

1.0.3 Update List

Build 11267161 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The description interface for the Chaos Map has been added, and your highest Chaos level will be recorded. (Apologies, previous records cannot be traced back.)

