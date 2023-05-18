 Skip to content

Lands of Sorcery update for 18 May 2023

Update 3.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all!

Time for an update with one of the most requested features: hero character skin alternatives!
Two characters are added in this update, but with the system now in place, new ones will be easier to add, so expect more skins coming soon.

Bard
A lovely belly dancer outfit for the staff wielding lady!

Witch
Not exactly your average toothless old crone, this female Wizard equivalent may appear cold on the outside with her blue eyes and white hair, but I think you'll find there's a lot of fire inside her...

Have fun!
Rubmon

Changes:

v3.1

  • Added alternative skins for Bard and Wizard classes
  • Fix name of second character in Child of Light campaign not editable
  • Unity update v2022.2.19

