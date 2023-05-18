0.8 rework and new content

Utsuki clothes colors and shader got reworked to better match her color pallet.

Jumping now keeps momentum, better for exploration.

Kitty can be grabbed now, not only cute but it can help navigation in dangerous and dark scenarios.

Radio Item reworked to only turn on and off. The game propose to not have dialog and the radio had, so I remove the "Look through radio stations" system.

Other improvements

Removed all "invisible walls", now map limits are set in a more creative way.

Nightmares can be completed.

Falling from high heights in sand or snow doesn't kill Utsuki.

Gnome Forest got included in the game, even though not complete, only a sneak peak.

The Yellowrooms size got reduced and more content included to reduce time wandering arround.

More content revealed with the Neon Outfit.

A lot of fixes and improvements, like optimizations and better Joystick support.

Alpha access



Alpha version is a benefit of those who purchased the game, providing the opportunity to explore its unique features and contribute valuable feedback. Please note that the Alpha version is a work in progress, and get updated frequently (almost daily).

Keep in mind that a lot of content will be replaced and may be reworked, and there is a lot of things to finish.