0.8 rework and new content

Main Updates
- Utsuki clothes colors and shader got reworked to better match her color pallet.
- Jumping now keeps momentum, better for exploration.
- Kitty can be grabbed now, not only cute but it can help navigation in dangerous and dark scenarios.
- Radio Item reworked to only turn on and off. The game propose to not have dialog and the radio had, so I remove the "Look through radio stations" system.
Other improvements
- Removed all "invisible walls", now map limits are set in a more creative way.
- Nightmares can be completed.
- Falling from high heights in sand or snow doesn't kill Utsuki.
- Gnome Forest got included in the game, even though not complete, only a sneak peak.
- The Yellowrooms size got reduced and more content included to reduce time wandering arround.
- More content revealed with the Neon Outfit.
- A lot of fixes and improvements, like optimizations and better Joystick support.
Alpha access
Alpha version is a benefit of those who purchased the game, providing the opportunity to explore its unique features and contribute valuable feedback. Please note that the Alpha version is a work in progress, and get updated frequently (almost daily).
Keep in mind that a lot of content will be replaced and may be reworked, and there is a lot of things to finish.
