Resultarias update for 18 May 2023

0.8 rework and new content

Build 11267143

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main Updates

  • Utsuki clothes colors and shader got reworked to better match her color pallet.
  • Jumping now keeps momentum, better for exploration.
  • Kitty can be grabbed now, not only cute but it can help navigation in dangerous and dark scenarios.
  • Radio Item reworked to only turn on and off. The game propose to not have dialog and the radio had, so I remove the "Look through radio stations" system.

Other improvements

  • Removed all "invisible walls", now map limits are set in a more creative way.
  • Nightmares can be completed.
  • Falling from high heights in sand or snow doesn't kill Utsuki.
  • Gnome Forest got included in the game, even though not complete, only a sneak peak.
  • The Yellowrooms size got reduced and more content included to reduce time wandering arround.
  • More content revealed with the Neon Outfit.
  • A lot of fixes and improvements, like optimizations and better Joystick support.

Alpha access


Alpha version is a benefit of those who purchased the game, providing the opportunity to explore its unique features and contribute valuable feedback. Please note that the Alpha version is a work in progress, and get updated frequently (almost daily).

Keep in mind that a lot of content will be replaced and may be reworked, and there is a lot of things to finish.

Changed files in this update

