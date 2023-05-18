Patch 0.9.1.0

Player inventories, loadouts and levels have been reset.
General Updates:
- News page added.
- Shield Penetration and Hipfire Accuracy Passives are automatically unlocked for the first level.
- Removed Movement Stim item.
Crafting Unlocked:
- Players can use crafting components found in matches to craft various weapons and armor.
Ammo Updated:
- Ammo is now used per bullet and no longer discards the remaining magazine on reloading.
- Ammo is now stored in a unique slot in the inventory and backpack.
Map Generation:
- Prison Ship added.
- Blue and yellow variants of the Luxury Ship added.
- Respawn stations now have a chance to spawn more than 2 per match.
Looting Update:
- Loot up to Legendary rarity can now be found in most queues, at very low drop chances
Weapon Changes:
Cybrid Biter
- Base Damage Increased from 10 to 20
- Cybrid Damage Modifier Decreased from 3 to 1.5
DMR
- Base Damage Increased from 50 to 60
- Rarity Scaling: 60-67/75/82/90/97/105
Silenced Pistol
- Base Damage Decreased from 60 to 45
- Rarity Scaling: 45-50/56/62/68/73/79
- Fire Rate Increased from 0.25 to 0.194
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed issue where the vendors would show the first vendor selected instead of the properly selected vendor.
- Fixed issue where the Elite Bot Spawner would not be intractable on the Luxury Ship.
- Fixed issue where Cybrid death crates would fall through stairs.
- Fixed issue where projectile wasp's attacks would sometimes not play explosion VFX.
- Fixed issue where the Phase Shift ability VFX would trigger on teammates.
Known Issues:
- Equipment may reset after first match.
- When picking up ammo, the total on the HUD sometimes doesn't update (even after a reload). It updates after unequipping/reequipping.
- Known issues with swapping items in the belt. Inventory overhaul still in the works.
- End of match screen may not show gained experience from match. XP & rewards are still granted.
Changed files in this update