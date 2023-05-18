 Skip to content

Starsiege Alpha Playtest update for 18 May 2023

Patch 0.9.1.0

Build 11266998

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Player inventories, loadouts and levels have been reset.

General Updates:

  • News page added.
  • Shield Penetration and Hipfire Accuracy Passives are automatically unlocked for the first level.
  • Removed Movement Stim item.

Crafting Unlocked:

  • Players can use crafting components found in matches to craft various weapons and armor.

Ammo Updated:

  • Ammo is now used per bullet and no longer discards the remaining magazine on reloading.
  • Ammo is now stored in a unique slot in the inventory and backpack.

Map Generation:

  • Prison Ship added.
  • Blue and yellow variants of the Luxury Ship added.
  • Respawn stations now have a chance to spawn more than 2 per match.

Looting Update:

  • Loot up to Legendary rarity can now be found in most queues, at very low drop chances

Weapon Changes:
Cybrid Biter

  • Base Damage Increased from 10 to 20
  • Cybrid Damage Modifier Decreased from 3 to 1.5

DMR

  • Base Damage Increased from 50 to 60
  • Rarity Scaling: 60-67/75/82/90/97/105

Silenced Pistol

  • Base Damage Decreased from 60 to 45
  • Rarity Scaling: 45-50/56/62/68/73/79
  • Fire Rate Increased from 0.25 to 0.194

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed issue where the vendors would show the first vendor selected instead of the properly selected vendor.
  • Fixed issue where the Elite Bot Spawner would not be intractable on the Luxury Ship.
  • Fixed issue where Cybrid death crates would fall through stairs.
  • Fixed issue where projectile wasp's attacks would sometimes not play explosion VFX.
  • Fixed issue where the Phase Shift ability VFX would trigger on teammates.

Known Issues:

  • Equipment may reset after first match.
  • When picking up ammo, the total on the HUD sometimes doesn't update (even after a reload). It updates after unequipping/reequipping.
  • Known issues with swapping items in the belt. Inventory overhaul still in the works.
  • End of match screen may not show gained experience from match. XP & rewards are still granted.

Changed files in this update

