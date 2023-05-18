Micropatch 1.1.2

Hey everyone!

It’s Bruce from Pixel Sprout Studios!

We hope you’ve all had a great week! We’ve been working on quite a few updates, improvements, and fixes that you’ve been asking for, and we’re excited to announce that the micropatch is finally here! Thank you so much for all of your feedback and suggestions, they really help us make Sun Haven even better! 🙂

We’ll also be patching Sun Haven again next month with Patch 1.2: Farming and Romanceable Characters Update!

The micropatch is now live on Steam, please make sure to relog to ensure you get the update! Here’s a list of the micropatch notes:

Improved overall performance optimization that should help with memory usage and load time

Fixed an issue with the End of Day Screen displaying the incorrect amounts

Fixed an issue causing Romanceable Character’s Dating Cycles to not trigger correctly

Darius and Vaan’s first dates will now trigger correctly

All fish will now display the correct sprites when put inside any aquarium

Fixed the Grow in Strength Quest that was preventing players from progressing through the story if the player was at max level

Fixed the Black Diamond Ring item description so it no longer displays 0% and increased the drop rate

The Museum Curator will now give the correct Dialogue when you have no rewards to collect

Fixed an issue preventing the Defender of the Forest and Made of Money Achievements from being awarded to players

Limited Quantity Items at Merchant Shops will no longer appear as negative numbers or 0 when you haven't purchased anything yet

Decorations will no longer go missing after the Weedil challenge

Rex's Quest will no longer appear on the map when Rex’s shop is not currently available

Fixed some missing hitboxes inside of updated RNPC house interiors

Orchard Trees will no longer give Apple Seeds when hitting them with the Ethereal Axe Spell

Fixed an issue where players could not turn in glorite to King Minos

Multiplayer players will now be able to see each other’s mounts

Updated Snaccoon Sprites and added in a Snoring SFX

Fixed an issue with the Candy Corn Bat Tail was missing its candy corn features

Updated Darius, Wornhardt, and Xyla’s walk paths

Snaccoon Plushies will now match their original Snaccoon’s Colors

Attempted fix on the Duplicating Furniture Bug

Attempted fix on some Multiplayer Syncing Issues

Fixed Multiple Typos

As always, if you run into any issues at all, please let us know in our Discord!

See you in a few weeks with our next major patch!

Cheers!

Bruce, Director

Pixel Sprout Studios

