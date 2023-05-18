New AI War 2 build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.554_Dismiss_Spectacular

This one has a ton of stuff from Dismiss, ranging from additions to his mods, to various new features that other modders can use, and a variety of tuning and fixes to some game features. Also includes a variety of new additions from Badger.

More to come soon. Enjoy!

