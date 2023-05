Share · View all patches · Build 11266778 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 22:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Exactly what it says on the tin. Now the panopticon will count towards difficulty-related achievements.

Also, expect more fixes and small QOL tweaks in the coming days! Me and my team are currently adding a reset button for the evidence board puzzle, among other things.

-Mado