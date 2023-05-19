 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idling to Rule the Gods update for 19 May 2023

Changes for Version 4.10.1403 (2023-05-19)

Share · View all patches · Build 11266747 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added spread ratios for might and rti.
  • Added a cap button for multiverse boost.
  • Added a button to the Universe Buy page where you can save up universes inside OCs. This prevents you from spending too many from Blackhole Upgrades.
  • You can now hide specific equip.
  • Some tooltip improvements.
  • Another bug with the crafting queue bites the dust, a multiverse bug, some smaller issues.

Changed files in this update

Idling to Rule the Gods Content Depot 466171
  • Loading history…
Idling to Rule the Gods-Linux Depot 466172
  • Loading history…
Idling to Rule the Gods-Mac Depot 466173
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link