- Added spread ratios for might and rti.
- Added a cap button for multiverse boost.
- Added a button to the Universe Buy page where you can save up universes inside OCs. This prevents you from spending too many from Blackhole Upgrades.
- You can now hide specific equip.
- Some tooltip improvements.
- Another bug with the crafting queue bites the dust, a multiverse bug, some smaller issues.
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 19 May 2023
Changes for Version 4.10.1403 (2023-05-19)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
