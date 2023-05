Share · View all patches · Build 11266661 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 22:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Update Stewart The Fox today to play the brand new Bonus Map! (The Bonus map button is located next to the play-button!)

Play the brand new Viking Bay Bonus map in Stewart The Fox!

Free-run your way to freedom, as a speedrun, or a casual player, good luck in the Viking Bay!