 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Night Gate update for 18 May 2023

Launch crash fix

Share · View all patches · Build 11266653 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

It seems there was an issue with the DRM on UE5.1 and I had to swap the exe.

You should see a small update and the game should launch correctly now.

Sorry about that one.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2073541 Depot 2073541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link