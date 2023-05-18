Launch crash fix

Hello,
It seems there was an issue with the DRM on UE5.1 and I had to swap the exe.
You should see a small update and the game should launch correctly now.
Sorry about that one.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello,
It seems there was an issue with the DRM on UE5.1 and I had to swap the exe.
You should see a small update and the game should launch correctly now.
Sorry about that one.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update