 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Irradiant update for 18 May 2023

Achievements & Challenges

Share · View all patches · Build 11266484 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been a little while but now it's time for a surprise update in celebration of Irradiant hitting over 400 leaderboard entries. Originally this update was going to just add achievements, but that felt a bit lame - so instead I've included some new challenges and a new unlockable mode. I hope you have fun discovering the new content!

Achievements
  • Nineteen achievements have been added.
  • Score based achievements are retroactively earned on launch based on your high score.
New Mode: Trials
  • Four new trial challenges have been added.
  • Trial of Water disables slash attacks - no quick kills on Obonyas now!
  • Trial of Stone disables dashing - positioning and control become more important!
  • Trial of Air disables heavy attacks - Monotori and Ryoujin are trickier to deal with!
  • Trial of Fire disables light attacks - race to make sure you kill Iriguchi before they clam up!
New Mode: Master Mode
  • A new unlockable mode that modifies enemies for a truly merciless experience.
  • I'll leave it up to players to discover the changes in Master Mode.
Fixes
  • Quick restart now also works on victory and defeat screens.

This will probably be the last non-bug fix update but be on the look out for my next games!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2338221 Depot 2338221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link