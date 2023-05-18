Achievements & Challenges

It's been a little while but now it's time for a surprise update in celebration of Irradiant hitting over 400 leaderboard entries. Originally this update was going to just add achievements, but that felt a bit lame - so instead I've included some new challenges and a new unlockable mode. I hope you have fun discovering the new content!

Achievements

Nineteen achievements have been added.

Score based achievements are retroactively earned on launch based on your high score.

New Mode: Trials

Four new trial challenges have been added.

Trial of Water disables slash attacks - no quick kills on Obonyas now!

Trial of Stone disables dashing - positioning and control become more important!

Trial of Air disables heavy attacks - Monotori and Ryoujin are trickier to deal with!

Trial of Fire disables light attacks - race to make sure you kill Iriguchi before they clam up!

New Mode: Master Mode

A new unlockable mode that modifies enemies for a truly merciless experience.

I'll leave it up to players to discover the changes in Master Mode.

Fixes

Quick restart now also works on victory and defeat screens.

This will probably be the last non-bug fix update but be on the look out for my next games!