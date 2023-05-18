Achievements & Challenges

It's been a little while but now it's time for a surprise update in celebration of Irradiant hitting over 400 leaderboard entries. Originally this update was going to just add achievements, but that felt a bit lame - so instead I've included some new challenges and a new unlockable mode. I hope you have fun discovering the new content!
Achievements
- Nineteen achievements have been added.
- Score based achievements are retroactively earned on launch based on your high score.
New Mode: Trials
- Four new trial challenges have been added.
- Trial of Water disables slash attacks - no quick kills on Obonyas now!
- Trial of Stone disables dashing - positioning and control become more important!
- Trial of Air disables heavy attacks - Monotori and Ryoujin are trickier to deal with!
- Trial of Fire disables light attacks - race to make sure you kill Iriguchi before they clam up!
New Mode: Master Mode
- A new unlockable mode that modifies enemies for a truly merciless experience.
- I'll leave it up to players to discover the changes in Master Mode.
Fixes
- Quick restart now also works on victory and defeat screens.
This will probably be the last non-bug fix update but be on the look out for my next games!
