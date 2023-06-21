The Top Gear: The Stig Challenge DLC is OUT NOW!

Hello. Drivers!

We are excited so excited to welcome you to the most playful game mode we've made yet: The Top Gear: The Stig Challenge DLC. Inspired by classic moments of the legendary TV show, this expansion invites you to test your skills on a whole new level and laugh a lot while you’re at it!

Get the Top Gear: The Stig Challenge DLC

**

What’s in the package?

**

Feature: Top Gear: The Stig Challenge



Join the new leaderboards of the Top Gear: The Stig Challenge, where new

combinations of ramps, see-saws, tunnels and MORE get added to the Top Gear

Test Track to put your skills through the ultimate test!

Leaderboard Rotations

Compete to score your time on the leaderboards of each challenge.

A new playground



Experiment with physics and speed to get to the top of the leaderboards! Each

car and challenge combination will present a different challenge and test your

skills to the limit.

Show-Inspired Classics Hit the Racetracks

Indestructible Pick Up



This resilient Pick Up can be tumbled, spun, and rolled and crashed – no matter what you put it through, it keeps on going! The Indestructible Pick Up can be added to any Custom Lobby or raced vs AI on Free Play.

The Rocket!



Who needs 4 wheels when you can race with 3? Rockets join the races and, oh

boy, we’re not sure they should be racing but we can’t stop them now. The

Rocket can be added to any Custom Lobby or raced vs AI on Free Play.

You asked for it, we wanted it, it’s done: CARAVANS join the show!



Racing is fun but racing with a caravan attached to your car’s rear is simply

MORE FUN! With the Top Gear: The Stig Challenge DLC, you can add caravans

to cars on Free Play and Custom Lobbies.