Super Galaxy Ball update for 18 May 2023

Multiplayer Portal Run

yo this update brings multiplayer portal run

NOTE* in multiplayer portal run, times will NOT be saved and portal run achievements CANNOT be unlocked

changes:
  • merged portal run select screen with normal level select screen
  • removed not being able to unpause single player portal run finish screen
bug fixes:
  • bug where menu camera did not turn on when quitting from in game
  • multiplayer bug where finished players times on scoreboard would start to countdown again when a player leaves

