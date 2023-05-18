yo this update brings multiplayer portal run
NOTE* in multiplayer portal run, times will NOT be saved and portal run achievements CANNOT be unlocked
changes:
- merged portal run select screen with normal level select screen
- removed not being able to unpause single player portal run finish screen
bug fixes:
- bug where menu camera did not turn on when quitting from in game
- multiplayer bug where finished players times on scoreboard would start to countdown again when a player leaves
