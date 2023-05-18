Commander Update - May 18th 2023

Hello everyone,
This update adds the ability to designate a garrison commander which you will play as in battle and the on foot controls for the player are greatly improved.
Commander System
Each garrison now has a designated commander which you will play as in battle. You can appoint an officer as commander through their unit detail screen and choose wether you will spawn mounted or on foot.
On foot controls
Out of combat you can now freely look around your player. Only in combat you will switch to fixed strafing movement. In addition the player now has different footsteps based on the surface type and has gotten some overall improvements to the movement feeling.
Full Changelog:
- Player can designate a garrison commander
- Player will play as garrison commander in battle
- If the garrison contains a ruler he will always be the commander
- Player can toggle if garrison commander will start mounted in unit detail screen
- Show player indicator on commanded formation icon in battle
- Player spawns near commanded formation
- Add new animations to player on foot when not in active combat, improve overall feel on foot
- Add freelook controls to player on foot when not in combat
- Add falling animations to player on foot when in air
- Player will start on foot in siege battles
- Add different footstep sounds for surface types
- Add snow footsteps for units in winter
- Spawn siege camp in siege battles
- Add move priority to open gate when gate is breached
- fix unit info being scrambled after occupying an empty settlement
- Fix ruler lance being lost forever when routed, ruler lance now stays in a defended settlement with 10 units or returns to a remaining settlement when settlement is lost
- Fix first person footstep sounds
- Fix unit rotation after climbing up ladder
- Fix tree collisions, units navigate around them
- Being in water now gives 7x penalty to cavalry and 2x penalty to infantry for damage taken
- Fix night battle not setting wall defender slots
- Destroy trees around siege camp
- Destroy trees where castle spawns
- Destroy trees and objects where trebuchet spawns
- Tweak player realistic damage values: Melee strikes take 1/4 health, arrow hits and cavalry knockdowns take 1/2 health
- Improve execution die animations
- Prevent units on ladder from becoming injured and trying to crawl away in the air
- Remove starting cavalry unit from vroenle
- Disable reinforcements for siege battles completely
- Fix defensive siege archers shooting at direct targets in a high arc
- Fix some pathfinding bugs on palisade walkways
- Fix player being able to bash with first person bow/crossbow
Changed files in this update