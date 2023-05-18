Commander Update - May 18th 2023

Hello everyone,

This update adds the ability to designate a garrison commander which you will play as in battle and the on foot controls for the player are greatly improved.

Commander System



Each garrison now has a designated commander which you will play as in battle. You can appoint an officer as commander through their unit detail screen and choose wether you will spawn mounted or on foot.

On foot controls



Out of combat you can now freely look around your player. Only in combat you will switch to fixed strafing movement. In addition the player now has different footsteps based on the surface type and has gotten some overall improvements to the movement feeling.

Full Changelog: