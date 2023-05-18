As discovered by testers, there were a few menus that couldn't be controlled by either mouse or keyboard. This change fixes those issues and also ensures consistent styling.
IsoChess Playtest update for 18 May 2023
Improved menu consistency for mouse&keyboard.
