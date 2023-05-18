 Skip to content

IsoChess Playtest update for 18 May 2023

Improved menu consistency for mouse&keyboard.

As discovered by testers, there were a few menus that couldn't be controlled by either mouse or keyboard. This change fixes those issues and also ensures consistent styling.

