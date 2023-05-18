b0.7.4 Poison

b0.7.4
New weapon is active!
- Poison sprayer has been added
- Delayed bug death experiment
- Flamethrower, poison and plasma have a slight delay effect on death, shouldn't break anything
- Quest text updates
- Minor bug fixes
