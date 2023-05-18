 Skip to content

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 18 May 2023

b0.7.4 Poison

18 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

b0.7.4

New weapon is active!
  • Poison sprayer has been added
  • Delayed bug death experiment
  • Flamethrower, poison and plasma have a slight delay effect on death, shouldn't break anything
  • Quest text updates
  • Minor bug fixes

