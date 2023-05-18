v0.4.2 Patch Note

QoL
- Codex
- Tutorial
- Save/Load & Copy/Paste Units in Custom Battle
- Save/Load & Copy/Paste Characters in Custom Battle
- Save Characters from Death and Victory Dialoge
Visuals
- Added smooth popup
Attacks
- Slam
- Taunted
- Shield Block
- Slash
- Quick Strike
Blessings
Unit
- Agro Strength - Whenever Enemy takes Damages, Enemy gain 1 Strength.
- Confusion - Whenever Enemy takes Damage, shuffle all enemy attacks.
Player
Elite
- Confusion Catalyst - Enemy gain Confusion at start of combat.
- Hawk Eye - Gain 10 Precision each turn.
Custom
- Grinded Feather - Gain +1 Max Health at end of each Battle.
Chance Event
- Waterfall
Keywords
Add
- Precision - Has a 1% chance to deal double Damage for each Precision.
Change
- Endurance - The value that Endurance pass over is equal to 10 + Endurance Stack.
- Fatigue - The value that Fatigue pass over is equal to 10 + Fatigue Stack.
Item
Item Status
- Efficient Resupply - Gain 1 Use when enemy misses an attack.
Added
- Bolas
- Caltrops
- Taunt Horn
Changed
- Gold Pot
Events
- Farthest Town now allow to select two options.
- Frost Giants find the summer heat to be unbearable and have left the forest, but a new enemy has started to migrate into the forest instead.
Forest
Normal
- Pig
- Burrow Spider
- Black Cat
- Scavenger
Elite
- Orc
- Cyclop
Bugs
- Fixed Void not load in correctly sometimes.
- Fixed Explotion get stuck.
