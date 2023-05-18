 Skip to content

Dice Hero: The Unoriginal Story update for 18 May 2023

v0.4.2 Patch Note

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

QoL

  • Codex
  • Tutorial
  • Save/Load & Copy/Paste Units in Custom Battle
  • Save/Load & Copy/Paste Characters in Custom Battle
  • Save Characters from Death and Victory Dialoge

Visuals

  • Added smooth popup

Attacks

  • Slam
  • Taunted
  • Shield Block
  • Slash
  • Quick Strike

Blessings

Unit

  • Agro Strength - Whenever Enemy takes Damages, Enemy gain 1 Strength.
  • Confusion - Whenever Enemy takes Damage, shuffle all enemy attacks.

Player

Elite
  • Confusion Catalyst - Enemy gain Confusion at start of combat.
  • Hawk Eye - Gain 10 Precision each turn.
Custom
  • Grinded Feather - Gain +1 Max Health at end of each Battle.

Chance Event

  • Waterfall

Keywords

Add

  • Precision - Has a 1% chance to deal double Damage for each Precision.

Change

  • Endurance - The value that Endurance pass over is equal to 10 + Endurance Stack.
  • Fatigue - The value that Fatigue pass over is equal to 10 + Fatigue Stack.

Item

Item Status

  • Efficient Resupply - Gain 1 Use when enemy misses an attack.

Added

  • Bolas
  • Caltrops
  • Taunt Horn

Changed

  • Gold Pot

Events

  • Farthest Town now allow to select two options.
  • Frost Giants find the summer heat to be unbearable and have left the forest, but a new enemy has started to migrate into the forest instead.

Forest

Normal

  • Pig
  • Burrow Spider
  • Black Cat
  • Scavenger

Elite

  • Orc
  • Cyclop

Bugs

  • Fixed Void not load in correctly sometimes.
  • Fixed Explotion get stuck.

Changed files in this update

