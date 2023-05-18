Hotfix 1.0.3

Ok third time's the charm, surely it's the last hotfix, right? Right? ːsteammockingː
A few bug fixes and added functionality:
- The "Crazy Cat Person" character trait's cats were abnormaly large. The poor things were put to sleep and replaced by normal size cats,
- You can now press "Skip" if you had chosen a skill at the end of battle and changed your mind before replacing another skill,
- The enemy will now think twice before using Loud Music, checking if they actually need to do such a thing.
Thanks again for your patience and bug reports ːsteamhappyː
Changed files in this update