MatchR update for 18 May 2023

Hotfix 1.0.3

Hotfix 1.0.3

18 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ok third time's the charm, surely it's the last hotfix, right? Right? ːsteammockingː

A few bug fixes and added functionality:

  • The "Crazy Cat Person" character trait's cats were abnormaly large. The poor things were put to sleep and replaced by normal size cats,
  • You can now press "Skip" if you had chosen a skill at the end of battle and changed your mind before replacing another skill,
  • The enemy will now think twice before using Loud Music, checking if they actually need to do such a thing.

Thanks again for your patience and bug reports ːsteamhappyː

