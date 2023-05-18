Hotfix 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11266400 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 21:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Ok third time's the charm, surely it's the last hotfix, right? Right? ːsteammockingː

A few bug fixes and added functionality:

The "Crazy Cat Person" character trait's cats were abnormaly large. The poor things were put to sleep and replaced by normal size cats,

You can now press "Skip" if you had chosen a skill at the end of battle and changed your mind before replacing another skill,

The enemy will now think twice before using Loud Music, checking if they actually need to do such a thing.

Thanks again for your patience and bug reports ːsteamhappyː