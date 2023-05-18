 Skip to content

Maximum Football update for 18 May 2023

Developer Note Ep. 5

Share · View all patches · Build 11266362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
📝 Dev Note 📝
🚧 Work in Progress 🚧

HUDDLE UP! HUDDLE UP!

The TRENCH WAR! Let's talk about it. IT STARTS, in the trenches! IT ENDS, in the trenches!

“The game can be won or lost in the trenches. In this weeks Dev Note we show some of the blocking mechanics we’re implementing in MXFB.

Power, momentum, weight and strength all play into the equation ever football game. Powerful rips, perfect timed times swims, and the MAD BULL rush are key to success on the field.

We keep this in mind while implementing mechanics and tuning.”

“We are tuning pull blocks and turning defenders out (parting the seas) next week.”

@MaximumMicah

Development Director

